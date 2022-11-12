2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $237,532

Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout the house, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Resort-style neighborhood pool & pavilion! Move-in ready in March!