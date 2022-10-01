The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The beautifully covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout the house, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Resort-style neighborhood pool & pavilion! Move-in ready in February!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $237,788
Related to this story
Most Popular
You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?
Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building,…
On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shoot…
Frederick Ashmore pleaded guilty to burning his ex-girlfriend's apartment while she and her two children were sleeping.
On Saturday, “48 Hours” will be airing an episode about the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski and the man convicted for her …
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145.
Clyde Pittman, Luke Tarver and Brandez Eason are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Nominees this week are from Auburn High, Chambers Academy and Dadeville.
Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants.
Two 19-year-old victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a r…
Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar.