MOVE-IN READY! The village you've been waiting for is here! The Duette 2 is an exterior 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1183 SF home. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area. The sizable living area is guaranteed plenty of gathering space & extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops, there is ample room for storage with a pantry and closets in each bedroom. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. Down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & bathroom. Neighborhood amenities include resort-style pool and pavilion.
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $241,500
