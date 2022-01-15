 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $244,649

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $244,649

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $244,649

MOVE-IN READY! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, Fox Run Village is the newest, up and coming neighborhood in the Opelika area. The community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Telford is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 1255 square foot home. From the covered front porch, the entrance welcomes guests to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just left of the door is the laundry room and to the right is a full bath. The full bath leads you into the first bedroom. The beautiful dining room opens to the living room - the perfect space to entertain guests. The master bedroom entry is on the right of the living room. Amenities include neighborhood pool and pavilion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert