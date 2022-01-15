2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $244,649

MOVE-IN READY! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, Fox Run Village is the newest, up and coming neighborhood in the Opelika area. The community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Telford is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 1255 square foot home. From the covered front porch, the entrance welcomes guests to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just left of the door is the laundry room and to the right is a full bath. The full bath leads you into the first bedroom. The beautiful dining room opens to the living room - the perfect space to entertain guests. The master bedroom entry is on the right of the living room. Amenities include neighborhood pool and pavilion.