The village you have been waiting for is here! The Duette 2 is an exterior 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1183 square foot home. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The sizable living area is guaranteed plenty of gathering space & extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops, there is ample room for storage with a pantry and closets in each bedroom. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. Down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & bathroom. Neighborhood pool & pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in November!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $246,635
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced.”
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe.
A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant.
Another national team member is coming to Auburn.
The suspect involved in a two-hour standoff with Auburn police on Tuesday then on Wednesday attempted to escape custody and tried to take an o…
An apex predator, the mountain lion, has been quietly hunting interloping donkeys in Death Valley. For the first time, it has been caught on camera.
Police said nearby Ogletree Elementary School has been secured as a precaution. The school is not the subject of the activity.
On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape.
For the second time in two days, Auburn gymnastics has pulled in a commitment from a four-star prospect.
For Foreman, 12, the pandemic instead presented a chance to jump into and explore the world of acting.