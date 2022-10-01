The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single family homes and duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The front door is surrounded by brick and leads you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. Attached to the living room is a cozy reading nook to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The living area extends into an open concept kitchen and dining area - perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops & custom wooden cabinets. Down the hall is the first guest bedroom with a bathroom opposite. Straight past is the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in November!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $249,857
