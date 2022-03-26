 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $250,654

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $250,654

The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single family homes, as well as a selection of duplexes and condos, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The condos at Fox Run Village are perfect for those who live an on-the-go low maintenance lifestyle! The interior unit is a 2 level floor plan that features a large open concept kitchen and living area on the bottom level with 2 bedrooms and laundry located upstairs. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a pantry closet. A half bath is located on the bottom floor, perfect for guests. The bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom and each have their own walk-in closet. Backdoor access leads to a large rear patio perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready this fall!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert