2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $250,654

The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single family homes, as well as a selection of duplexes and condos, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The condos at Fox Run Village are perfect for those who live an on-the-go low maintenance lifestyle! The interior unit is a 2 level floor plan that features a large open concept kitchen and living area on the bottom level with 2 bedrooms and laundry located upstairs. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a pantry closet. A half bath is located on the bottom floor, perfect for guests. The bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom and each have their own walk-in closet. Backdoor access leads to a large rear patio perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready this fall!