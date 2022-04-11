The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Duette 5 is an exterior 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1183 sq. ft. home. The front door is surrounded by beautiful brick and leads you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. Attached to the living room is a cozy reading nook where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The living area extends into an open concept kitchen and dining area that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops & custom designed wooden cabinets. There is ample room for storage with an attached pantry. Down the hall is the first guest bedroom with a bathroom opposite. Straight past is the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in August!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $255,586
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the dog breeds with the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Fundraiser set up for Jeff Klein; Loachapoka coach, former Auburn quarterback hospitalized and ‘fighting for his life’
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Former roommate says he told Ennis to leave after he Googled his name, and then his apartment was trashed
On Day 5 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, the prosecutors called multiple witnesses including Ennis’ former roomm…
Jacorious “JC” Hart couldn’t believe it. With a special phone call Wednesday, the Loachapoka High School standout had received a football scholarship offer from Yale University.
Opelika High School has been locked down Thursday since 8:30 a.m. after the school received a threatening call.
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday whil…
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred on the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue in Auburn.