2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $256,086

The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Duette 5 is an exterior 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1183 sq. ft. home. The front door is surrounded by beautiful brick and leads you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. Attached to the living room is a cozy reading nook where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The living area extends into an open concept kitchen and dining area that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops & custom designed wooden cabinets. There is ample room for storage with an attached pantry. Down the hall is the first guest bedroom with a bathroom opposite. Straight past is the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in August!