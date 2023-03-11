This natural light filled interior unit townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The front door opens into a large dining area that overlooks a beautiful kitchen with a gas range and massive island with ample room for a breakfast table. You can also relax on the back patio and enjoy the wonderful view that overlooks a large pond. There are also 2 storage closets and a half bath on the main level. Head up the stairs to a landing area with a closet, nook, and laundry. The Master Bedroom is spacious and opens up to the Master Bathroom with a private water closet. The Second Bedroom is large with an ensuite bathroom and ample closet. The Mill is conveniently located close to 280 making getting around or out of town simple.