2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $269,999

BC Stone Homes is proud to present Phase 3 of The Townhome at Camelot! This charming 2 bedroom/2 bathroom open-concept townhome is a perfect size! Featuring LVP floors, granite countertops, and a single car garage this home is sure to meet all your expectations. You are welcomed through the front door by a large open concept living area finished with a beautiful fireplace perfect for entertaining. A large kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances, a grand island, and plenty of storage is sure to accommodate all your cooking needs. Down the hall, You will find the master suite and bath zero-entry shower for easy access, a double sink vanity, and a large master closet. Across the hall, is a second bedroom and spacious walk-in closet. Outback is a covered porch perfect for unwinding and entertaining company. Home includes Spray Foam insulation and tankless gas water heater for energy efficiency!