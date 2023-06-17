This quaint Colonial community is in the heart of Opelika and is less than a mile from shops and restaurants in the historic downtown. The brick exterior will have charming creeping fig with grand steps leading into the covered entry. Just inside the front door you'll be greeted by a brick accent wall in the breakfast room and a barn door on the walk-in pantry. The kitchen has a large island and ample cabinet storage. The great room is large for entertaining with a fireplace as the star. From the great room, the stairs lead to the second floor laundry room. The master bathroom has a large walk-in tiled shower with bench and soap nook. The secondary bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Both bedrooms have great light and large walk-in closets. Each townhome will have a courtyard at the back of the home, with a brick wall at the rear of the yard and a wrought iron fence separating each unit. Receive $2,500 towards closing costs when using a preferred lender!