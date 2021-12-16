 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $40,900

Public Notes: Check out this fixer-upper.This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage will make a rental property or even a perfect little AirBnB. It sits just a few blocks from the extremely popular and charming downtown Opelika area, just minutes from the interstate and a short drive to Tiger Town.Sold As-Is.Cash or conventional only.

