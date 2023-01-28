2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $484,226

Beautiful craftsman style cottage with an open floorplan. Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops & crown molding throughout! The kitchen features SS appliances - gas range, drawer microwave, dishwasher including refrigerator! Home comes with an attached double garage and screen system on side porch. Amenities include access to the Marriott's 2 outdoor pools plus 1 indoor pool, dry saunas, exercise room, 8 clay tennis courts and 4 pickleball courts! Complimentary play on the short course and unlimited range balls at Grand National Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Come home to National Village today!!! Pricing not final pending builder’s selected upgrades.