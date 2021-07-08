2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $49,900

 Skip to main content
This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, front porch, fenced back yard and a metal roof. This property is subject to rights of redemption with expires 6/15/2022. SOLD AS IS. Listing agent and selling agent to pay $150.00 technology fee each to Exceleras upon successful closing. All highest and best offers shall be added through Submit Offer Link: http://reo.exceleras.com/?c=C1S0 by 7/6/2021 and offers will be reviewed 7/7/2021.

