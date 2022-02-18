2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $540,000

Great location with a motivated seller!!! Close to the hospital, shopping, interstate and Hwy 280! This property had new roof, HVAC, insulation, electrical, plumbing updated and renovations done twelve years ago. This property is being sold with additional commercial property that includes a one bedroom, one bath apartment, office space, and shop area which is currently being used as an automotive shop. Don't let this unique property pass you by! Additionanl parcel numbers 09-06-13-2-000-080.000, 09-06-13-2-000-079.000, 09-06-13-2-000-078.000