Investors alert, this well-maintained house has been rented to the same tenant for 14 years. The tenant would like to stay if the new owner wishes so. House is 2 beds 1 bath with a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. Nice size lot, with beautiful private backyard. The huge front porch is very inviting and makes this house a charming home. The roof was replaced in 2011, the water heater is new. The rent is $600.00 on a month-to-month basis. Easy to show just text LA 334-559-1209 to schedule a tour, no need for 48 hours notice.
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $69,900
