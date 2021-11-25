Excellent investment opportunity. The 2/1 on low piers has a great floor plan that allows for additional square footage to be added in either direction if desired. The large 2 car carport is a must-see with a large storage room connected to the rear. Entry from the carport into the laundry/utility room makes an easy transition into the living areas. The living area is equipped with HVAC. The large carport is framed out such it could be renovated into a large living space or bedroom/bath. Endless possibilities with this built-out floor plan. Sold As-Is.Cash or Conventional only.
2 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘The athletes deserve better.’
Since the project development began on The Landings on Opelika exit 58, many have wondered if a Topgolf venue was being constructed at the site.
- Updated
Caleb Nix’s 54-yard touchdown run followed directly by Tomarrion Parker’s end-zone fumble recovery propelled the Central Red Devils past Auburn High in the Class 7A state semifinals
- Updated
As parents, Opelika’s Brian and Keisha Stinson have gotten used to being amazed by the athletic exploits of their children.
High school football scoreboard: Central punches ticket to state championship game; Auburn High, Opelika fall
- Updated
Central-Phenix City won the epic showdown with Auburn High in the Class 7A semifinals and advances to face Thompson in the championship game.
When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her granddaughter's life
- Updated
Three good Samaritans were recognized at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday for an act of bravery that took place nearly four years ago.
- Updated
Green-thumbed north Auburn residents looking for convenience in growing their garden will soon have a new destination when a local garden cent…
- Updated
Bryan Harsin emphasized getting the job done in clutch situations Saturday, something Auburn has struggled with lately. As head coach, Harsin took responsibility for those issues.
You might be surprised to learn you could turn $100 per month into six figures over time.
Kendrick-Holmes: Everybody used to think Zac Stacy was a good dude, and that's worth remembering now
- Updated
I didn't want to see it, but I needed to see it with my own eyes. Yes, that's Zac Stacy, who used to be my favorite football player, and that Zac Stacy is a monster.