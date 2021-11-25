 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $59,900

Excellent investment opportunity. The 2/1 on low piers has a great floor plan that allows for additional square footage to be added in either direction if desired. The large 2 car carport is a must-see with a large storage room connected to the rear. Entry from the carport into the laundry/utility room makes an easy transition into the living areas. The living area is equipped with HVAC. The large carport is framed out such it could be renovated into a large living space or bedroom/bath. Endless possibilities with this built-out floor plan. Sold As-Is.Cash or Conventional only.

