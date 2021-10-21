2 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $80,000

NEW TERMS ON PRICE, more than likely this is a cash sale. This home is located in a convenient location to shopping, restaurants and schools. The yard is well manicured with Zoysia grass and mature blooming plants. Inside you walk into a living room with hardwood floors, an open kitchen with farmhouse sink & a breakfast bar. There is a nice dining area within the kitchen. There is a room that could be used for a 3rd bedroom, but it is the walking path to the master bedroom from the kitchen, but could be a fantastic office, hobby room, or nursery. The home is total electric and all appliances are included in "as is "condition (fridge, dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer & dryer). ** New septic field lines are recommended per recent septic inspection results. However, home sold in "AS- IS" condition with no repairs made by seller.**