10.9 Acres, 2.5+- acre lake and a 1 +- acre pond w/bass & catfish! Unique 2033 sq. ft. home featuring a giant covered front entrance with it's own outdoor kitchen, bar area, huge BBQ pit, screened porch, 2 covered decks! The indoor kitchen complete w/silestone counters, cabinets & pull out draws galore, electric range w/2 ovens, a gas surface unit. & an additional wall oven.Giant bedroom upstairs can be easily converted to 2 bedrooms for kids' private area. Panoramic views of lakes, rolling pasture, flowering plants, maple, pecan, pear, apple, pomegranate, fig trees, muscadines. 2 horse barns--wooden barn w/4 stalls, tact room, hay room, hay loft, 3 corrals and a metal barn w/3 stalls, tact room, corral & storage. 50'x 50' Workshop with 12' high roll up door & tandem double carports. RV Shed with 13' door. Dog pens, green house, 2 storage sheds--metal roofs on all! Fenced and cross fenced with scenic views from road across the dam. Garden spaces abound--room for tractor & tillers!
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $429,900
