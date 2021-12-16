 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $80,000

Beautiful wooded lot with a cozy cottage in the middle lake view in the backyard 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Perfect investment property. new deck updated appliances. The tenant passes with the sale and is currently paying 650.00 a month. Please do not disturb the tenant.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert