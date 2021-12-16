Beautiful wooded lot with a cozy cottage in the middle lake view in the backyard 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Perfect investment property. new deck updated appliances. The tenant passes with the sale and is currently paying 650.00 a month. Please do not disturb the tenant.
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $80,000
