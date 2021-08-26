 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $99,900

Located on roughly 2.6 acres in Salem, AL, this property offers the space and privacy you need! Two bedrooms adjoined by a jack and jill bathroom, eat-in kitchen, large great room, a private, screened in back porch, a spacious laundry room and a covered, two car carport with storage/utility closets. HVAC system is less than 4 months old, roof less than 3 years old!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert