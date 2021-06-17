 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $32,900

Investment opportunity. Great in-town location. Property needs significant renovations. Verify zoning and home status with City of Valley Code Enforcement. Home being sold as-is. This is a foreclosure with no disclosures.

