2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $59,900

Attention 1st time home buyers or downsizers! Nice 2BR/1BA cottage style home would be ideal for you! Home features 2 spacious bedrooms. Home has hardwood floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Eat-in kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator to remain. Relax in the sunroom/front porch. Metal roof is approx 3 years old. Call today to schedule a showing!

