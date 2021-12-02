 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $64,900

  • Updated
Great starter home with many upgrades! Spacious rooms. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, dining room, kitchen, and office. Completely fenced yard, within walking distance of schools, and close proximity to recreation. Key in office. Show by appointment only and 24 hour notice needed. Disclosures attached.

