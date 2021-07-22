2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $65,000
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
The Chambers Academy community is mourning the loss of Holden Messer. Visitation will be held Wednesday in Wadley.
‘Give God the glory’: Auburn ag student starts charity vegetable garden with help from local Baptist church
One agriculture education student is trying to make a difference in his community one vegetable at a time.
New Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris has offered standout hoops prospect Syriah Daniels, daughter of Auburn legend Marquis Daniels.
Chick-fil-A’s new Auburn location will be opening Thursday on West Magnolia, a spokesman with the company said.
One of the area’s top talents has his top two.
Officers with the Valley Police Department are investigating the death of a Valley man after his body was found Saturday afternoon, police said.
An ATV accident claimed the life of a 17-year-old from LaFayette on Sunday, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
'These wonderful lives': House parents, staff and friends describe what made eight young victims of June 19 crash so special
Hundreds filled the rows of the Church of the Highlands in Auburn Thursday afternoon to grieve, remember and celebrate eight lives that were t…
An ATV accident took the life of a 15-year-old in Lee County Monday evening, and authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are inves…