Great starter home with many upgrades! Spacious rooms. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, dining room, kitchen, and office. Completely fenced yard, within walking distance of schools, and close proximity to recreation. Key in office. Show by appointment only and 24 hour notice needed. Disclosures attached.
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $66,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars
- Updated
Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She always had practice. But Monday, Lee turned DWTS into a school dance and advanced.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
- Updated
Auburn football will return to action under the lights on Halloween weekend.
- Updated
Auburn’s business community and long-time residents of the city say they’ve lost a larger-than-life friend and a cornerstone figure in Downtown Auburn after the death of entrepreneur Greg Bradshaw.
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
In the aftermath of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan, the fate of the Afghan Allies still hangs in the balance. Although this generic term ma…
- Updated
Officials pushed back on expansion in an Auburn subdivision Thursday after residents complained saying duplexes were being built in The Preser…
- Updated
Auburn's coaching change last December led to many familiar faces on the roster and the staff leaving the program. Here's a look at how 2021 is treating those players and coaches.