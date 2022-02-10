What a Gem in the Heart of Langdale Mill Village. Don't miss your opportunity to own a Beautifully maintained Mill home with the high ceilings and large rooms a perfect place to call Home with plenty of original charm
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $69,900
“I love you Auburn nation," former Auburn player Lee Hunter wrote. "Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”
‘The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.’
Derek Mason is getting paid $400,000 less to coach at Oklahoma State after bolting out of Auburn, according to the student newspaper at Oklaho…
The Auburn University administration is investigating potential lapses in university policy and procedures in athletics, the school clarified …
"Any attack on my character is bull [expletive]," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN on Thursday night. "None of that is who I am."
HISTORY MADE: Suni Lee breaks school all-around record, Auburn ties program’s all-time high score at LSU
Records broken. History made. Suni Lee smiled wide after a big day in Baton Rouge.
A landmark upgrade is coming to Auburn Athletics.
The sign may be spelled differently, but the doors are back open at Ma Fia’s Ristorante in Opelika, now going by the name Maffia’s Italian Res…
Thursday afternoon, Auburn police arrested an Auburn man after responding to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of Quarry Place in Auburn.
The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday night on the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue in Opelika.