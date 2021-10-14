Great starter home with many upgrades! Spacious rooms. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, dining room, kitchen, and office. Completely fenced yard, within walking distance of schools, and close proximity to recreation. Key in office. Show by appointment only and 24 hour notice needed. Disclosures attached.
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $70,000
