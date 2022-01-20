 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $75,000

*VIEW VIEW VIEW* One of a kind getaway. Great lot with water i almost every direction, giving an incredible view. Party shack has two bunk rooms, a large open greatroom/kitchen, and recreation room with a panoramic view. Must see to appreciate. Property located on a Crook & Baggett private lease. Improvements billed to lease holder, lease holder bill out land tax to tenant.

