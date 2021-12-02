 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $78,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $78,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $78,000

Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick home in the Fairfax community. It has many outside features including a rear fenced yard and wood framed storage building with metal siding. Looking for a great investment opportunity? Home is sold AS IS. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert