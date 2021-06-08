 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $84,995

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $84,995

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $84,995

Looking for a starter home? Look no further then this corner lot located in Fairfax. This home is 2 bed and 2 bath home with a large deck overlooking the backyard. The home has a large eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space. This home has a detached carport with storage on it. The carport depending on size of car can possibly hold 3 vehicles. Schedule your showing today they start on May 8, 2021. More pics will come in later this week. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert