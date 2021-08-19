BUTTONED-UP BUNGALOW IN SHAWMUT DISTRICT You'll find incredible value in this well-maintained 2 or 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, attached 2-car carport. Permitted improvements to the home in 1991 allowed for updated kitchen, and addition of separate laundry room and primary bedroom/attached bath with large, tiled, walk-in shower. Further improvements in 2004 include electrical panel outside and rewiring, metal roof, and HVAC. Nice outdoor space on the front porch or covered back deck and a lovely fenced lawn. The quaint outbuilding is wired for those who need a workshop. Stretch your house buying budget and give up the stress of city life without sacrificing convenience - Valley is 20 mins to Opelika, 25 mins to Lagrange, 30 mins to Auburn, and 40 mins to Columbus. Directions: Take Valley Exit 79 off I-85,Turn onto US-29 S, Continue onto 25th Blvd, Continue onto 38th Blvd. Destination is on right near end of street.
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $88,600
