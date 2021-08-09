2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $95,000

Walking into this beautiful home in the Fairfax Mill Village zoned to Fairfax elementary school, you are welcomed to a comfortable living style. It has two spacious bedrooms and a centralizing living area separate from the kitchen. Even on a rainy day you can ensure you wont get wet thanks to the attached car port. With the wonderful fall approaching it will be an excellent time to enjoy the swing on the large front porch or time in the fully fenced in back yard. Overall, this well taken care of property has charm, beauty, and a wonderful location.