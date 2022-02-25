3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,500,000

Stunning custom built home in White Oaks! Enjoy this private 1 acre lot that offer tons of privacy and custom features. Gourmet style kitchen with beautiful custom cabinetry, marble countertops, Kitchen-Aid appliances and large walk-in pantry that opens up to the spacious great room with custom built-ins and wood-burning fire place. Downstairs office offers linear gas fireplace. Large Owner's suite with sitting area & stunning bath offering walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms with jack and jill bath. Large attic space could easily be converted into bedroom and bonus room. 3 car garage provides plenty of parking and storage. Enjoy the outside with screened-in porch, shower and lots of privacy. Truly stunning home on one of the bigger lots in White Oaks!