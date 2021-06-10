3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $119,900

 Skip to main content
OVER 1/2 AN ACRE INSIDE THE LOOP UNDER $130,000!!! Investors, first-time buyers, Chip & Joana Gaines-ers, you don’t want to miss this incredible chance to own 321 Byrd Street! This fantastic 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home offers so much opportunity! Sitting on a huge .51-acre lot it offers a lot of outdoor space as well as additional privacy. Unbeatable location, only 1.7 miles from Auburn University and downtown Auburn, 3.8 miles to the Auburn Mall, 7.6 miles to Tiger Town & 8.2 miles to East Alabama Medical Center. The property offers great rental income potential or a great flip or single-family home! Contact agent for showings. This property is being sold in as-is condition! View More

