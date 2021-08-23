 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $150,000

This is a great income property, with a multi-family zoning. It is currently rented till August 1st of 2022. This townhome is located at the end of the culdesac. HOA Dues cover landscaping of the property. This home is on the tiger transit route as well.

