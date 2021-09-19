 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $195,000

Investment opportunity! Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath house in desirable neighborhood. Central Heat and air, gas hot water, gas heat. hardwood floors throughout. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.Home presently rented until 1/31/2022. Great rental opportunity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert