3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,000

Located inside the loop near a Tiger Transit stop and close to shopping at Auburn Mall. There is a walking trail nearby. This well built brick 3 bedroom/2 bath home near Auburn University features a fenced-in backyard with pretty landscaping to enjoy while relaxing on the screened-in porch. The living room opens to a spacious dining room that could easily be used to expand the kitchen area. All appliances remain with the home. Carpet in the common areas with lineoleum in the kitchen and ceramic tile in both baths. There is a spacious flex room with an outside entry off the right side of the home that could be opened to the inside and made into a large laundry room. Security System monitored by Brinks. $23/month.