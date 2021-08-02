 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $200,000

Beautiful brick home with TONS of recent updates! It offers a 3 bedroom/2 bath single level lay out. Nestled on roughly a .5 acre lot, it provides a large fenced in back yard, deck, AND storage building! The shingle roof is 3 years old. New 2.5 ton AC unit and new furnace! R38 blown-in fiberglass insulation in the attic. Freshly painted walls, trim, doors, and windows! New carpet in each bedroom, with tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. All new lighting fixtures and fans throughout. 3.0 miles to Jordan-Hare Stadium, 3.4 miles to i85, and 2.0 miles to Chewacla State Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert