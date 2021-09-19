 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $205,000

3 bedrooms and 1 bath, with carport, nice yard, has a separate basement with its own entrance. Convenient location that is near shopping and restaurants. Central heat and air. Gas hot water tank and gas heat. Great rental! Excellent Investment opportunity! (Home is presently rented until 7/2022)

