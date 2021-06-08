 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $205,000

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has some fresh new upgrades and is ready for a new owner. The house has new paint in all the bedrooms, kitchen and the breakfast room. Freshly painted cabinets that really brighten up the kitchen. New carpet in all the bedrooms, and new LVP flooring in the kitchen, breakfast room, and laundry room. The living room features a tall vaulted ceiling as well as access to the rear porch. The master features a octagonal trey ceiling, a large soaking tub, walk in shower and a large walk in closet. Both of the other 2 bedrooms have large closet as well as easy access to the second bathroom. ** Due to the age of the roof house is sold with the roof AS-IS with no know problems** View More

