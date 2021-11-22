3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $215,000
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field.
‘The athletes deserve better.’
Baker and Mitchell, both 28, are from Opelika.
When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her granddaughter's life
Three good Samaritans were recognized at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday for an act of bravery that took place nearly four years ago.
Caleb Nix’s 54-yard touchdown run followed directly by Tomarrion Parker’s end-zone fumble recovery propelled the Central Red Devils past Auburn High in the Class 7A state semifinals
High school football scoreboard: Central punches ticket to state championship game; Auburn High, Opelika fall
Central-Phenix City won the epic showdown with Auburn High in the Class 7A semifinals and advances to face Thompson in the championship game.
Cam Newton called TJ Finley last week and has offered a guiding voice for the first-year Tiger on the way into his first start at South Carolina on Saturday.
Besides finding antiques, the Pickers say they enjoy meeting people with interesting stories, learning about America’s past and giving “historically significant objects a new lease on life.”
Green-thumbed north Auburn residents looking for convenience in growing their garden will soon have a new destination when a local garden cent…