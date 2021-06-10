3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $219,900

Renovated home in Shelton Park. Ready to just come home and not do any work on the house? This is the one! If you saw this home in the spring, you won't recognize it now as it has been trasnformed. All new flooring with tile in wet areas and wood floors in living spaces and master bedroom. Carpet in bedrooms 2 and 3. All new appliances, new paint, countertops. Added new walk-in tiled shower in master. Nice wooded, corner lot. Please come take a look! View More