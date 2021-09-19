3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $244,900

This lovely home is remarkably affordable in Auburn. It has been well maintained. There are plenty of updates throughout. The kitchen is particularly lovely, complete with breakfast bar. It is in move-in condition. The backyard is fenced and includes a large storage building. You can harness your green thumb with the raised gardening beds. Enjoy a relaxed morning while you drink coffee on the covered back patio. Heat/Air is less than a year old. You really have to tour this precious home to appreciate everything. It will not last long once you see it. Better hurry!