3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $245,000

Under $250,000 in Auburn with a new roof and other updates! Huge back yard with privacy fence and gate. Owner's suite and two other bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room for convenience. Formal dining room and breakfast area in the kitchen. Half bath off the kitchen. Living room has an electric fireplace. Updates: Roof (2020), kitchen tile (Dec 2021), kitchen cabinetry painted white (Dec 2021), new butcher block top for island (Dec 2021), wood-look tile in foyer, dining room, and living room (2019), two well-maintained HVAC units, new evaporator coil for the downstairs unit (2020), new Wi-Fi smart thermostats (Dec 2021), under the stairs closet - lighting added and shelving for additional storage, also used for storm shelter (2020). Average utilities: Water @ $70/month, trash/sewage @$70/month, power @ $215/month. Auburn City Schools