Desirable Stephanie Court townhouse now available! This unit was built 3 years ago and has only had 1 owner! With a location convenient to everything in town, it is the perfect spot. This relatively new property features beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main floor and granite counter tops. Walk in the front door to a foyer opening up to the large living room. The open concept allows the living room to flow right into the kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen counter has an eat-in bar as well. The back doors open to a cozy fenced in backyard and patio. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Owner's bedroom features beautiful vaulted ceilings! This unit also has a half bath on the main floor and single car garage! Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included!!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $245,000
