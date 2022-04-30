Welcome to the charming Tuscany Hills neighborhood. This home is situated in a very desirable area of Auburn with close proximity to Hwy 280 and just a short drive to downtown Auburn. This lovely home has been immaculately maintained and is absolutely stunning. The hardwood floors are in perfect condition and the exposed brick wall features throughout add the perfect touch for this space. The open concept is welcoming and accommodating to friends and family. The spacious master suite provides all the features you would need in a space with a garden tub, shower and double vanity. The beautiful landscaping and front porch make the evenings the perfect place to enjoy your home. Call today to schedule a showing for this lovely home!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $248,500
