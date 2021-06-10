3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $249,900

Great location! Close to a half acre, per tax maps, just minutes from downtown Auburn in the loop! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Living room is inviting with tall ceilings and an electric fireplace. Dining room and living room are full of natural light. Owner's suite is on the main level, bathroom with double vanity, large tub, separate shower and nice size closet. 2 bedrooms and full bath with double sinks located on level two. Back deck overlooks the spacious flat back yard, with privacy fence. View More