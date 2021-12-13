Cute Craftsman on a cul-de-sac, in Auburn's lovely Lundy West! The front porch welcomes you as you notice the freshly painted cement board exterior. As you enter, you'll notice new LVP flooring, which flows throughout the Great Room, Hallway, & Bedrooms. The spacious & open eat-in Kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile floor & stainless steel appliances. Wait til you see the private fenced backyard! The carport is right off the Kitchen also, which makes bringing in the groceries a breeze! The massive Master Suite with vaulted ceiling & crown moulding offers 2 walk-in closets, a large tiled shower & granite countertop vanity. There are 2 more Bedrooms & a Hall Bath. Fresh paint throughout & spray foam insulation! Super convenient to schools, shopping, & the loop around Auburn! Don't miss the Neighborhood Pool & Playground! A rare find in Auburn at only $250,000. Call today before this one gets away!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $250,000
